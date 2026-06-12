Club president makes official contact to sign Arsenal star

Besiktas are interested in a move for Leandro Trossard, and the Belgian could leave the Emirates during this transfer window as he has just one year left on his contract, according to Bein Sports Turkiye.

The report states that the Besiktas president has personally been in contact with decision-makers at Arsenal as he attempts to establish what would be required to complete a deal for the Belgian attacker ahead of the new season. This early communication suggests that Besiktas are preparing to test Arsenal’s position on the player during the current window.

Trossard could become a free agent next summer, and Arsenal have not shown a strong desire to extend his contract at this stage. Several reports claim the Gunners would prefer to explore alternatives in the attacking positions, with suggestions that they may look to upgrade both Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in the long-term planning of their squad.

The Belgian is believed to want consistent playing time, and a move to Besiktas could offer him a more prominent role, alongside the possibility of a significant salary package that may exceed his current earnings at Arsenal. Such factors could make the Turkish Super Lig an attractive option if negotiations progress positively.

Besiktas pursuit of Leandro Trossard

With that in mind, and having recently secured a league title at the Emirates, Trossard could be open to considering a move during this transfer window. Besiktas would likely offer him a central role in their attacking structure, which may appeal to a player seeking regular starts and a leading position within a squad.

The Turkish club are expected to continue assessing the financial requirements of a potential deal, as they look to strengthen their squad with experienced European talent ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal transfer position

Arsenal are unlikely to stand in his way if he expresses a desire to leave, provided Besiktas meet their asking price and agree terms with the player. The club’s current focus remains on shaping a squad capable of competing at the highest level across all competitions, and any departures will be evaluated within that wider recruitment strategy as the window develops.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…