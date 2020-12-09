Club president responds to report that Ozil is set to join them

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has responded to rumours that his team is set to sign Mesut Ozil next month.

Ozil has been axed from the Arsenal first-team set up this season, and the German is expected to look for a move away from Arsenal in the next transfer window.

He has remained adamant that he will see out his deal at the Emirates, but Arsenal remains hopeful that a team will take him.

Reports from the Turkish media earlier today said that Ozil is likely to join Fenerbahce in January, but the club’s president has now said that they cannot afford him.

He admitted that Ozil is a fan of his team but says that the dream of bringing him in doesn’t look like one that can come true.

Ozil is a really big Fenerbahce fan,” Koc said as quoted by Turkish Football.

“However, we do not have the financial resources to pull off such a move at this time.”

“It’s a lovely dream.

“Dreams do occasionally come true but it would be really difficult for this dream to become reality.”

Ozil seems unbothered by not playing football this season even though the German continues to train with the Arsenal first team.