Club president says no offer has come for player Arsenal wants in January

Arsenal has chased the signature of Palmeiras’ Danilo for much of this year, and the Brazilian club’s president has now reacted to the persistent rumours that he is close to leaving them.

The midfielder is one of their key men, and they rejected Arsenal’s approach in the summer because they did not think it was smart to sell him then.

The Brazilian season is over, and the midfielder could now be allowed to leave, with several reports claiming Arsenal has reignited their interest in his signature.

However, Palmeiras’ president reveals it is all talk and no action because no suitor has made them an offer yet.

Leila Perreira Said via 90Mins:

“[Danilo] is a very important player for our squad.

“Up to this moment, we have not received any queries from teams abroad.

“We are always attentive to the queries and wishes of the player. So far, we haven’t had any consultations. If we do, we’ll analyse what’s best for Palmeiras and the player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is a clear signal that Palmeiras will listen to offers for Danilo if we make an official approach, and we should be preparing a bid for him now.

However, our interest in him seems to have cooled since the summer, and it remains to be seen if the club now has newer targets they are chasing to fill the same position.