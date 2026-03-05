Club president sends a direct message to Arsenal about their target

Arsenal’s reported interest in Francesco Pio Esposito has been a frequent topic in Italian media, and there appears to be some substance to the speculation. The striker has developed into one of Inter Milan’s most promising talents, benefiting from mentorship under Lautaro Martinez and gradually establishing himself as a key figure at the club.

Esposito is also attracting attention on the international stage. Should Italy qualify for the 2026 World Cup, there is a strong possibility he will be included in the squad, further highlighting his potential to perform at the highest level. His technical ability, versatility and composure have made him a player who could succeed at any top European club, explaining why Arsenal have reportedly been tracking him closely.

Arsenal Impressed By Esposito

When Arsenal faced Inter Milan in the Champions League, Esposito made a notable impression on Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff. The Gunners are reportedly keen to strengthen their attacking options, and Esposito is viewed as a player who could fit well into their system. His emergence has clearly captured the attention of scouts and decision makers, and his profile aligns with Arsenal’s long-term recruitment strategy.

However, Inter remain determined to retain their young forward. The club regard him as a key asset and takes pride in his development through their ranks. His presence in the squad is considered integral to their sporting ambitions, and they have no intention of making him available on the transfer market.

Inter Confirm No Interest In Selling

As cited by the Metro, Inter president Beppe Marotta addressed the rumours, stating, “Arsenal haven’t asked us about him. Inter do not want to sell him and we are not a club that makes player trading its main business.”

Esposito’s future appears firmly tied to Inter Milan for the time being, and while Arsenal may continue to monitor his progress, any potential move would face significant obstacles given the club’s commitment to keeping one of their brightest talents.