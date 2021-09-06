Club President vetoes move for Arsenal midfielder

Mohamed Elneny is one of the Arsenal players that risks not playing much football this season after he remained at the club following the closure of the transfer window.

The Egyptian has struggled to stay relevant at the club for the last few seasons and has repeatedly been farmed out on loan.

He has watched as Arsenal has signed the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey in the last two seasons and should know that he is now only an option when those midfielders are unavailable.

The Egyptian has spent time on loan with Besiktas in Turkey before now and he was linked with a return to the country in this transfer window.

Turkish outlet Milliyet says Galatasaray had a strong interest in him and they approached Arsenal about signing him.

However, the deal didn’t go through, even though it was at an advanced stage.

The report says that the Turkish club’s President, Burak Elmas, then vetoed the move as he considered his wage demands too much.

While most European transfer window has closed, that of Turkey is still open and The Sun says he could still join Besiktas as they have an interest in him as well.