Club president waiting for Premier League offers for Arsenal’s target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the Serbian nears the end of his time on the books of Lazio.

The midfielder is one of the coveted players in Europe now and has just a full season left on his contract at Lazio.

The Italian side wants him to stay and has offered him a contract extension, but he is unwilling to sign it as he looks to move to a bigger club.

This has encouraged his suitors, and Arsenal is in competition with Juventus to land him.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals the Old Lady wants to pay just 25m euros, but that fee would be rejected by Lazio, who wants around 40m euros.

It claims their club president Claudio Lotito is now expecting offers from the Premier League as the player’s agent had promised him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic is a very fine midfielder who can do very well in London if we add him to our squad.

The midfielder has been a key player for Lazio and is helping their push for Champions League football, which has given him greater responsibilities, which would be important if he joins us.

Video – Mikel Arteta discusses the Newcastle threat and gives an update on Arsenal injury problems

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…