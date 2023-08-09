Club reaches an agreement on personal terms with Arsenal outcast

Nicolas Pepe is currently attracting interest from Turkish clubs Besiktas and Fenerbahce in the Turkish top flight, and it appears likely that the winger will join one of them.

Pepe’s future at Arsenal is uncertain, as he seems to be outside the club’s immediate plans, prompting the Gunners to actively seek his departure.

Despite receiving ample support from Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta to excel, Pepe has not managed to meet the high expectations placed upon him.

With one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates, Pepe, who arrived at Arsenal with a record-breaking fee four years ago, has been the subject of discussions regarding his potential departure. While Arsenal had initially hoped to sell him, recent reports suggest that there have been talks about terminating his contract.

This development is favourable for the Turkish clubs, as they monitor the situation closely. According to a report from Fanatik, Besiktas has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Pepe. Allegedly, Pepe’s agent has assured Besiktas that he will become a free agent this summer, leading the club to await this development so that they can secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has simply been one of our worst buys in the last few seasons and we have to end his spell with us this summer.

He could shine in Turkiye but is still not good enough to play for our team.