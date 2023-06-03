Club ready to negotiate with Arsenal after initial low bid

Galatasaray is reportedly prepared to enter negotiations with Arsenal regarding the potential transfer of Sacha Boey, following the Gunners’ initial bid of 20 million euros for the right-back.

Arsenal views Boey as an ideal addition to their squad as they seek to strengthen their options in that position for the upcoming season. Mikel Arteta is keen to acquire a new right-back, which would enable him to utilise Ben White in a different role.

Galatasaray, however, values Boey at 25 million euros and expects a higher offer from Arsenal. According to Turkiye Gazetesi, the Turkish club is willing to engage in negotiations if Arsenal improves its initial bid.

The situation regarding Boey’s potential move to Arsenal is subject to further discussions and an improved offer from the Gunners could potentially kick-start the negotiation process with Galatasaray.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey is an exciting fullback and is just 22, which means he has so much more to offer to us if we pull off the transfer.

If he is an important target for us, we must step up our efforts now and conclude the transfer before next season.

The best time to sort out our transfer business is before pre-season starts, so we need to act fast.

But Boey will need time to get used to the quality of the Premier League because the Turkish top flight is nowhere near the standard of the Premier League.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…