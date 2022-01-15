Club record fee set to be agreed as Arsenal close in on target

Latest reports claim that Arsenal are set to agree a fee with Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahovic’s signature.

The Gunners need for a striker has amplified in recent months, with both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette’s contracts running into their final months, while Pierre-Emerick has found himself exiled from the first-team for the past month.

Things could well have worsened for our former captain, who has been reported to have possible heart issues after contracting Covid ahead of the AFCON, while Folarin Balogun has also left to join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the term.

Our worries up front could well be dismissed however if we can pull of this deal this month, with Vlahovic amongst the most highly rated forwards in world football of late.

Fiorentina’s biggest sale currently stands at £37 Million as stated by TeamTalk, with the same publishing citing both La Repubblica and the Metro in claiming that we will agree a deal worth £58 Million this month, also claiming that we had been willing to pay over double that amount to secure his signing.

I believe signing him for £75 Million would still prove to be steal, so £58 Million would be an amazing deal, although I struggle to believe we would be unchallenged at such a price, and there could well be a bidding war if this was proven true in public.

How much do you believe Vlahovic should be worth? Does anyone expect him to struggle in the Premier League?

Patrick