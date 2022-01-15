Club record fee set to be agreed as Arsenal close in on target

Latest reports claim that Arsenal are set to agree a fee with Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahovic’s signature.
The Gunners need for a striker has amplified in recent months, with both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette’s contracts running into their final months, while Pierre-Emerick has found himself exiled from the first-team for the past month.
Things could well have worsened for our former captain, who has been reported to have possible heart issues after contracting Covid ahead of the AFCON, while Folarin Balogun has also left to join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the term.
Our worries up front could well be dismissed however if we can pull of this deal this month, with Vlahovic amongst the most highly rated forwards in world football of late.
Fiorentina’s biggest sale currently stands at £37 Million as stated by TeamTalk, with the same publishing citing both La Repubblica and the Metro in claiming that we will agree a deal worth £58 Million this month, also claiming that we had been willing to pay over double that amount to secure his signing.
I believe signing him for £75 Million would still prove to be steal, so £58 Million would be an amazing deal, although I struggle to believe we would be unchallenged at such a price, and there could well be a bidding war if this was proven true in public.
How much do you believe Vlahovic should be worth? Does anyone expect him to struggle in the Premier League?
Patrick
What?
sign him ASAP its kroenke’s money after all
Well most journalists claim the fee wouldn’t be an issue for Arsenal and the player could be convinced, but good luck convincing his agent, who apparently Vlahovic is scared of changing because their linked to the Serbian govt and mafia.
The MF agent be demanding 8 million euros just to renew his contract at Fiorentina, so I wasnt even surprised the bozo is asking for a 10% of the transfer fee as agent fee.
Which is why he prefers to hold out til summer when more clubs can go into a bidding war once Haaland moves on.
Believe it, the moment Haaland moves on, it’ll kick start another hunt with clubs looking for the next Haaland that’s clearly Vlahovic.
I hope we can get him though, would be great signing though a very risky one too
Not getting goose bumps yet, he doesnt fancy Arsenal and there are lots and lots of interested clubs.
He is clearly a quality striker who I would liken to Giroud but slightly pacier and more clinical in front of goal. My only concern would be whether he can adapt to the league quickly and he is not the most mobile but I would still be happy if we can get him.
You clearly haven’t watched him he is very mobile.
Has decent pace but he is not electric though.
Why would we want a guy who doesn’t even want to play for us ?
He does hee would be very happy to join us.
This guy is top class and would have no problems in the Premier league I would go as far to say he would be the best centre forward in the Premier league comfortably.