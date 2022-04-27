Club sets an €80million asking price for Arsenal’s target

Arsenal will need to pay as much as €80million to sign Tammy Abraham this summer as they chase the signature of the AS Roma man.

Abraham has been one of the finest strikers in Europe since he swapped Chelsea for Serie A in the summer.

Jose Mourinho has turned him into one of the finest forwards in Italy and he will return to the Premier League as a much better player.

The boyhood Gunner was a target of Arsenal in the summer, but Roma won the race for his signature and they have been benefiting from that since then.

Arsenal needs new strikers, and he is one of the players on their shopping list. But they might struggle to sign him with Football London claiming the Italians want the previously-mentioned figure to release him.

It is believed to be the same figure Chelsea can pay to sign him back from them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abraham has become more rounded in Italy and he might do a job for Arsenal if he returns to England in the summer.

However, it would not be easy to make that move happen if Roma insists on their asking price.

If the England international is very interested in a move to the Emirates, he could force them to reduce their asking price and do business with Arsenal.