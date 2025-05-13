Club sets asking price for attacker that Arsenal been tracking

Bournemouth are preparing for a summer of upheaval, with several of their top performers attracting serious interest from Premier League rivals. Despite a strong campaign and entertaining brand of football, the Cherries are set to miss out on European qualification. However, their squad has not gone unnoticed, and multiple players could be on the move when the transfer window opens.

While recent attention has centred around Dean Huijsen, who is also admired by Arsenal, another Bournemouth star is now on the radar of several leading clubs. Antoine Semenyo, the Ghanaian winger, has emerged as a key transfer target for teams aiming to strengthen their attacking departments ahead of next season.

Arsenal Among Clubs Eyeing Semenyo

Arsenal have monitored Semenyo throughout the campaign, impressed by his pace, strength, and ability to create opportunities in the final third. The Gunners are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer and view Semenyo as a player who could offer greater depth and versatility to their forward line.

The competition for his signature is fierce. Newcastle United and Manchester United are also said to be admirers, with both clubs keen to revitalise their attacking options. Semenyo’s combination of physicality and direct play makes him a valuable asset in the Premier League, and his consistent performances have placed him high on the shortlist of several sporting directors.

Bournemouth Set Valuation for In-Demand Winger

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth has set its asking price for Semenyo at between £50 and £60 million. It is a substantial figure that reflects his importance to the squad and the club’s desire to retain key talent unless an exceptional offer is made.

For Arsenal and their rivals, the price tag represents a serious commitment. Any club looking to acquire Semenyo will need to assess whether he is a clear upgrade on existing options and capable of delivering consistently at the highest level.

While Bournemouth will hope to keep hold of their standout performers, the financial realities of the Premier League make summer departures likely. Semenyo’s future now looks set to be one of the more intriguing transfer sagas of the off-season.

