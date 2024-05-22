Club signs a replacement for Arsenal target to give clear message that he is available

Arsenal has been given a clear signal that they can now move to sign Ousmane Diomande after Sporting Club signed a new defender.

The Gunners have trailed the Ivorian for much of the last two seasons, with some reports suggesting that they wanted to sign him in the summer.

However, the defender and Sporting Club were not interested in ending their relationship, and he stayed on in Portugal.

Diomande has been one of the finest young defenders in Europe over the last few seasons, and the Gunners have followed his development for years.

A report on Sport Witness has now revealed that Mikel Arteta’s side can now sign their man with little to no resistance from Sporting because they have completed the transfer of another defender.

Zeno Debast from Anderlecht will join this summer, so they will happily sell one of their centre-backs, which could be Diomande.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande has been one of the finest centre-backs in Europe over the last two seasons, and we could benefit from including him in our group.

However, signing a new defender is not a new priority for us now, and we have to focus on bagging a new striker first.

