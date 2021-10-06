Club slaps a £77million price tag on Arsenal target

Arsenal will need to cough up £77million if they are serious about signing Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

The Serbian looks set to leave Fiorentina after rejecting their latest contract offer to remain at the club.

They had been hopeful that they would keep him in their squad beyond the duration of his current deal, 2023.

However, he seems to be looking for a move away and has turned down their latest offer.

Calciomercato as reported by The Daily Mail says he is now set to leave the Florence club and they have set an asking price for him.

The striker rejected a new long-term deal that would have fetched him £35million in wages, and Fiorentina is now looking to sell him for £77million.

Arsenal faces competition from the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham in their bid to sign him.

Fiorentina’s asking price could also prove to be too much for the Gunners to pay, but they have opened up the chequebook to sign the players they believe are useful to Mikel Arteta recently.

Fiorentina is not currently one of Italy’s Champions League campaigners, but securing European football will also help Arsenal to get their man.

The striker has already scored 6 goals in 8 competitive games this season.