Club stance clear as Brazilian Winger expected to stay in north London

Gabriel Martinelli is widely expected to remain at Arsenal beyond the summer transfer window, despite recent speculation linking him with a move away. Bayern Munich have been monitoring the Brazilian as they continue their search for a new left winger, but no significant progress has been made.

Although Martinelli remains a key member of the first-team squad, the reaction from fans has been mixed. A large portion of supporters appear open to selling the 24-year-old, particularly if the reported £50 million valuation is met. The club, however, hold a different view.

According to The Athletic, there have been no major developments regarding Martinelli’s future. The report also stated that when Andrea Berta arrived as sporting director earlier this year, the message to Martinelli was clear, he is expected to stay as a valued contributor to the first team.

Contract situation gives Arsenal control

Martinelli is understood to be happy at the club, and with two years left on his current deal, Arsenal also hold an option to extend it by a further year. That puts the club in a strong negotiating position and means there is no urgency to cash in on the winger.

Still, circumstances can shift quickly in the transfer market. A formal offer that meets Arsenal’s asking price could change the equation. If a £50 million bid were submitted, it might allow the Gunners to pursue other top targets, potentially altering the overall transfer outlook.

Form struggles frustrate fans

Martinelli’s dip in form since the 2022/23 season has been a source of frustration among supporters. While he did improve his goal tally last term, the Brazilian was not able to match the impact or consistency of his breakout campaign.

Some fans have grown disillusioned with his performances, pointing to his lack of end product and sharpness on the left flank. Even so, with Martinelli only recently turning 24, there is still time for him to develop further.

The real question is whether Arsenal have the patience to wait for that progress, or if a tempting offer will eventually sway their stance.

Thoughts?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…