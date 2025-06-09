Club takes big step to deny Arsenal their attacker

Athletic Bilbao has expressed their appreciation for Nico Williams’ loyalty, as the winger continues to disregard interest from Arsenal and other major European clubs. The Spanish international has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking talents in world football over the last two seasons, attracting attention across the continent.

Williams has established a strong reputation through consistent performances at both the club and international levels. He was a key part of Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph and recently helped guide his national side to the final of the Nations League. At club level, his contributions were equally impressive, playing a leading role in taking Athletic Bilbao to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

His form has made him a prime target for several top clubs, including Arsenal, who are believed to view him as one of the best attackers currently available. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the winger and are reportedly keen to secure his services as they prepare for another campaign at the highest level.

Bilbao Looks to Reward Loyalty

As reported by Goal.com, Athletic Bilbao have now opened discussions to extend Williams’ contract, even though he only recently agreed to a new deal. The club are fully aware of the interest being shown by elite sides and is determined to protect one of their most valuable assets.

The proposed extension is also seen as a way to recognise Williams’ decision to remain with the club amid strong external pressure. While many players might be tempted by lucrative offers and the prospect of Champions League football, Williams has so far shown a clear commitment to Bilbao.

Arsenal May Be Forced to Shift Focus

Although Arsenal admire Williams and would likely welcome him at the Emirates, it appears increasingly unlikely that he will be available this summer. Bilbao is doing everything possible to retain him and ensure he remains part of their plans going forward.

His brother, Inaki Williams, has previously turned down opportunities to leave and stayed loyal to the club. Nico may follow a similar path, which could signal to interested clubs such as Arsenal that it is time to focus their efforts elsewhere in the transfer market.

