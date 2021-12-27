Club tells Arsenal they are keeping player on loan

Lucas Torreira will be a Fiorentina player next season, according to Todofichajes.

The midfielder has been on loan at the Italian club and the report says he has impressed them enough to earn a permanent transfer.

Arsenal had agreed on an option for a permanent deal when he moved to the Florence club in the summer.

The report says the Italians are happy to pay the €15M he would cost them to sign him permanently and have already informed Arsenal of their intention.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see Torreira play regularly and happily at another club nowadays.

The midfielder was a fans’ favourite in his first season at the Emirates, and not all of us were happy about his lack of game time under Mikel Arteta.

He has enjoyed his time in Italy this season. Hopefully, Arsenal and Fiorentina can seal his permanent move to the Italian side by the end of the season.

His form there could suggest he probably needs a second chance at the Emirates, but we now know that Arteta is very clear about the type of players he wants.

If Fiorentina doesn’t take up the option to make his move permanent, chances are another club will make a move for the Uruguayan.

