Club tells Arsenal they cannot afford Gunners loanee

Fabio Vieira has made a strong impression during his loan spell at FC Porto, and his performances are one of the main reasons the club has chosen to include him in their squad for the upcoming Club World Cup. The midfielder moved from Arsenal to the Portuguese side last summer, knowing he would struggle to get regular minutes at the Emirates.

When Martin Odegaard suffered an injury early in the season, some fans began to question the decision to loan Vieira out. However, even in the captain’s absence, it is believed Vieira would have found game time difficult to come by had he remained in North London.

At Porto, he has featured regularly and performed well, which has made the club keen to retain his services beyond the summer.

Porto faces financial obstacles

Porto, who originally sold Vieira to Arsenal, is interested in bringing him back permanently. However, The Sun reports that financial constraints may prevent the deal from happening. According to the publication, while Arsenal are open to the idea of selling Vieira, Porto have made it clear that they cannot afford the fee required to complete the transfer.

Despite including him in their Club World Cup squad, the Portuguese club has already informed Arsenal that they do not have the funds to pursue a permanent deal at this time. As a result, Vieira is expected to return to London following the conclusion of the competition.

Arsenal could still benefit from Vieira’s return

With uncertainty surrounding the futures of other midfielders in the Arsenal squad, Vieira’s return could be beneficial for Mikel Arteta. The Portuguese midfielder has proven his value during his time back in his homeland and may yet have a role to play at the Emirates if no club matches the asking price.

Vieira’s development during his loan at Porto suggests he could offer depth and quality in midfield next season, should Arsenal decide to keep him in the squad.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…