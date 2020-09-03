Club urged to sign Arsenal target likened to midfield Invincibles

Former Arsenal defender Armand Traore has talked up a move to sign Thomas Partey this summer, likening him to former Invincibles Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva.
Partey has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, with speculation increasing as the previous continued, and the only stumbling block now appears to be his asking price.
Arsenal appear unwilling to trigger the player’s release clause at present, which is set at €50 Million, but the majority of reports believe we will try and raise the fee via sales.
One former Gunner has urged the club to sign Partey, likening him to two former superstars Vieira and Gilberto, having played alongside the latter, while urging us to keep Aubameyang also.
“They need to keep Aubameyang,” Traore told talkSPORT.
“I would strengthen the central defence. I wouldn’t mind a guy like Partey, sitting in front of the defence, somebody a bit angry.
“He reminds me a bit of Gilberto Silva or Vieira, somebody who can go out there and have a go.
“I think Arteta’s doing a great job and I can only see them doing well in the future to be honest.”
I don’t think that many Arsenal fans will disagree with any of these points, and the feeling around the club is that Mikel Arteta is not only the right coach to lead us back into contention, but the club appears to be working with him to make all the necessary changes to help us along the way.
Could Partey be the key ingredient that takes us from challenging for the top four, to challening for the top spot?
Patrick
The acquisition of Partey is a must and it should be done by sales of Guendouzi, Socrates, Torreira and Kola. His presence, skill and qualities will be of immense help to Arsenal. And if Auba renews his contract very soon, with the added creativity of Willian, Arsenal will be the ideal team.
Partey is no1 priority for Arsenal and its simple, £45m paid upfront for him and hes ours. Leaves Torreira to leave for £30m to help fund that deal, Guendouzi also but he could be difficult to get rid of.
Dani is back and basically for nothing as all we do is pay his wage, same with Willian.
Gabriel & Saliba have sorted out the defence so few players are surplus to requirements starting with;
– Sokratis £4,5m
– Holding £15m
– Chambers £15m
– Kolasnis £12m
Bellerin I would not be selling unless for £40m+. Mustafi in last year of contract and injured until October, so I think he will end up staying with a new 3year deal along with Mari & Luiz. Cant let him leave for nothing and wasnt that bad before his injury tbh.
Lastly is a creative midfielder would be a great addition but with Ozil still here I dont see how we could afford Aouer or any Top player, maybe we pull a rabbit out of the hat!
I think that would be enough to get Auba to sign the deal on the table.