Club wants 20m euros upfront to sell Arsenal target

Josip Sutalo, the 23-year-old defender from Dinamo Zagreb, is attracting interest from several top European teams, including Arsenal, as the transfer window approaches its final days of pre-season.

Arsenal is known for providing young players with opportunities to gain first-team experience and develop into quality talents. Under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, the club aims to end their wait for another Premier League title after coming close in the previous season. While Arsenal has already acquired some established players to strengthen their squad, reports suggest they are still keen on adding Sutalo to their roster.

The young defender is seen as a player with great potential for the future, and Arsenal views him as a player they can groom for long-term success. However, completing a deal for Sutalo might prove challenging. According to a report on Sport Witness, Dinamo Zagreb, his current club, is demanding at least 20 million euros of his transfer fee to be paid upfront before agreeing to sell him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

From the teams keen on Sutalo, it is clear to see that he has a lot of potential, which is a good reason for us to look to add him to our squad.

However, paying 20m euros upfront from an untested youngster is too much, which is a good reason not to go ahead with the deal.

