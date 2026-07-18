Club wants Arsenal to lower £20m valuation for Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have lowered their asking price for Gabriel Jesus to £20m, but that figure is still considered too high for AC Milan, who have been the most serious club interested in signing the attacker.

The Gunners are expected to make changes to their squad this summer and are among the clubs likely to be active in the transfer market over the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta is leading one of the strongest Arsenal teams ever assembled, but the club also need to remove some unwanted players from the squad as they look to create space for new additions.

Arsenal looks to sell Gabriel Jesus

Jesus is one of the players Arsenal would like to offload this summer because he is no longer considered one of their first-choice options. His opportunities became more limited after Kai Havertz returned from injury last season.

The Brazilian has struggled to maintain a regular place in the team, and Arsenal believe this transfer window could be the right time to find a new club for him.

AC Milan are interested in adding Jesus to their squad and are willing to complete a deal. However, according to Sport Witness, they do not believe the striker is worth the £20m valuation currently set by Arsenal.

The Italian club are hoping the Gunners will reduce their demands further, especially because Jesus has only one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates.

Juventus also monitor Jesus’ situation

Arsenal have already reduced their original asking price by £10m, but AC Milan still want a bigger discount before agreeing.

The situation leaves Arsenal needing to find a balance between securing a suitable fee and allowing Jesus to move on during the summer transfer window.

Juventus are another club interested in signing the attacker, but they would also require favourable terms before pursuing a deal.

With interest from multiple clubs, Arsenal will hope they can find a solution that benefits all parties. The coming weeks will determine whether Jesus leaves north London and where his next challenge will be.

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