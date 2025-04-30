Club wants Arsenal to pay 60m euros for Swedish midfielder

Eintracht Frankfurt has built a talented squad filled with several young players who are beginning to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. One of the standout names this season is Hugo Larsson, a 20-year-old midfielder who has made a strong impression in his first full campaign with the senior team.

Larsson’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and Arsenal is now monitoring his situation closely. The Gunners are known for targeting players with potential and have a clear strategy of investing in talent that can be developed under Mikel Arteta’s management. Larsson fits that profile perfectly. Despite his young age, he has shown maturity and consistency in the Bundesliga and is already one of the most important players at Frankfurt.

Arsenal is not the only Premier League club interested in the Swedish international. Tottenham and Manchester City have also sent scouts to watch him, and their interest has pushed his valuation higher. According to a report on Sport Witness, Frankfurt now wants at least 60 million euros to part with their prized midfielder. That figure reflects both his importance to the team and the competitive market around young players in Europe.

Larsson is under contract at Frankfurt until 2028, which puts the German club in a strong negotiating position. They do not need to sell quickly and are likely to wait for the best possible offer. However, the player’s representatives are aware of the growing interest, and a transfer could be discussed in the summer if the right bid arrives.

For Arsenal, adding a midfielder with Larsson’s skill set could be key to strengthening the squad ahead of next season. With uncertainty surrounding the futures of players like Thomas Partey and Jorginho, the club needs reinforcements in the middle of the park. Larsson offers energy, composure, and versatility, qualities that Arteta values highly in his midfielders.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be willing to meet Frankfurt’s asking price, but they are serious about improving the squad and view Larsson as a potential long-term investment. The battle for his signature could become one of the key stories of the upcoming transfer window.