Club wants loanee to pressure Arsenal into lowering their asking price for him

Albert Sambi Lokonga appears to be finding his stride at Sevilla, where he is currently on loan from Arsenal. After joining Arsenal with high expectations as one of Belgium’s top young talents, Lokonga struggled to make a significant impact under Mikel Arteta, despite the manager’s support. His time at the Emirates was punctuated by loan spells, and now, in his third loan stint, he seems to have settled in well in La Liga, where his performances are drawing positive attention.

Arsenal initially included a purchase option in Lokonga’s loan agreement with Sevilla, reportedly worth around €12 million, indicating their openness to a permanent transfer. For Arsenal, this could be an ideal outcome, as Lokonga no longer appears to fit into Arteta’s long-term plans. Sevilla, impressed by Lokonga’s contributions, has also expressed interest in securing him on a full-time basis. However, reports from Vamos Mi Sevilla FC suggest the Spanish club is now hesitant to meet the €12 million price tag, especially considering Lokonga’s contract with Arsenal expires in 2026. Sevilla is reportedly exploring the possibility of negotiating a reduced transfer fee, potentially leveraging Lokonga’s playing time and Arsenal’s willingness to part with him.

If Sevilla manages to persuade Lokonga to pressure Arsenal for a lower fee, it could create an interesting situation for the Gunners. With Lokonga not in their future plans, Arsenal may find themselves inclined to compromise rather than risk retaining a player whose value could decline further as his contract approaches its end. However, if Sevilla pushes too aggressively, Arsenal could opt to seek other suitors for Lokonga, especially if he continues to perform well in La Liga. This delicate balance may ultimately shape Lokonga’s future, as both clubs assess their priorities and bargaining power in the months leading up to the transfer window.

