Club wants record-breaking fee for Arsenal target

Arsenal are reportedly facing the prospect of paying a record-breaking fee if they are serious about securing a move for Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille, with the French club expected to set a significant valuation for the highly rated midfielder. The youngster is regarded as one of the most closely monitored prospects in world football, and his performances have only increased attention from across Europe.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal will be required to meet a record-breaking fee should they wish to land the midfielder, with Lille demanding as much as €70 million for his services in this transfer window.

Growing interest across Europe

Bouaddi has become one of the most followed young players in the game after an outstanding season for Lille, with his development accelerating rapidly. His rise has also continued on the international stage, where he has impressed during his World Cup campaign.

He was a standout performer in Morocco’s opening 1-1 draw against Brazil, a match in which his ability and composure attracted further attention from top clubs. As his performances continue to improve, interest from elite sides across Europe is expected to intensify.

Competition and valuation concerns

The Gunners are expected to face strong competition for his signature from several elite European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Real Madrid. With interest continuing to grow, Arsenal’s task of securing a deal is becoming increasingly difficult.

Lille’s valuation remains the key obstacle, with reports suggesting they are demanding up to €70 million for the midfielder, a figure that could rise further if he continues to impress at the World Cup. That price tag may ultimately determine whether Arsenal or another European giant succeeds in completing a transfer.

Arsenal will continue to monitor the situation closely, but the scale of competition and the financial demands from Lille mean they may need to reassess their priorities during the summer transfer window.

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