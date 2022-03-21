Club will allow player to speak to Arsenal if they table an acceptable bid

Arsenal target, Cody Gakpo, could leave PSV this summer if a club makes an acceptable offer to his present employers.

The attacker has been in fine form for the Dutchmen in this campaign and he will look to find a new home in the summer.

Arsenal and several other European clubs want to sign him, but he recently signed a contract extension until 2026.

Naturally, this will be an indication that the club wants to keep him, but that might not be the case for PSV.

The Athletic claims while the new deal doesn’t have a release clause, he had an agreement with them that they will listen to offers for his signature if one that makes sense is tabled in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gakpo would be an exciting player to add to our squad as we keep rebuilding it.

In the summer, we would need a top striker that can convert goals to join our group.

However, we would also need attacking players who aren’t exactly number 9s.

Gakpo’s 16 goals and 14 assists in this campaign make him a player that can improve our offensive output.

However, the likes of Liverpool are also interested in a move for him and that could drive up his eventual transfer fee.

