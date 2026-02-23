Club will break their wage structure to stop attacker from joining Arsenal

Julian Alvarez has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal, although Atletico Madrid are determined to retain the forward. The Spanish club, having recently added Ademola Lookman to their squad, believes it is constructing a team capable of competing for trophies in the near future.

Alvarez experienced a period of struggle earlier in the season, yet he has shown renewed form in recent weeks and will be eager to finish the campaign strongly. Arsenal are not the only major club pursuing his signature, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also reported to be interested. The Gunners, however, are confident they could persuade him to join at the end of the season, particularly given his positive experiences in the Premier League.

Alvarez’s Career and Ambitions

The Argentinian is now among the youngest and most decorated footballers globally, having also won the World Cup with his national team. He is likely to prioritise joining a club where he can maintain his scoring form, something that has been less consistent at Atletico Madrid than he would have hoped. Such considerations are central to his decision-making process as interest from elite European clubs continues to grow.

Despite the strong external interest, Atletico Madrid remains intent on keeping Alvarez at the club. The forward is reportedly in line for a new contract, which the club hopes will secure his future in Madrid.

Atletico’s Plan to Retain Alvarez

In an effort to convince him to stay, Football Insider claims that Atletico are prepared to break their existing wage structure, offering Alvarez a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history. This bold move underscores the value they place on the 26-year-old and their determination to retain a player who has recently regained form and confidence.

If successful, the strategy would not only reinforce Atletico’s squad but also demonstrate their willingness to invest in key players to achieve their competitive ambitions in domestic and European competitions.