Club worried Arsenal could drop interest in their player after AFCON performance

Ousmane Diomande has long been identified by Arsenal as one of the standout young defenders in Europe, with reports suggesting that the club had an offer for his services rebuffed last summer.

Arsenal’s interest in Diomande persists, and they have continued to monitor his progress closely. His inclusion in the Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), hosted by his country, has allowed Arsenal and other interested parties to assess his abilities firsthand during the tournament.

However, Diomande’s performances at the AFCON have failed to meet expectations, resulting in him losing his starting position in the Ivorian team. This development has raised concerns at Sporting Club, as they fear that Arsenal may reconsider their interest in Diomande’s signature due to his underwhelming displays at the tournament, reports Sport Witness.

For Arsenal, the signing of a player of Diomande’s calibre would necessitate a demonstration of consistent quality at both club and international levels. As such, Diomande will need to deliver improved performances to enhance his prospects of securing a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande will hardly be judged solely on his performance at the AFCON, and we expect to maintain our interest in his signature.

If he returns and performs brilliantly in the second half of the season, we still may make our move for him in the summer.

