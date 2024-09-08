Clubs are already circling Arsenal star ahead of his contract expiring

Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal at the end of this season, and he likely won’t struggle to find new suitors.

The Ghanaian midfielder has entered the final year of his contract, with no signs that the club plans to extend it.

Arsenal has seen him struggle with injuries, which may influence their decision regarding his future.

While the Gunners expect Partey to perform well this season, his long-term future remains uncertain.

Arsenal may allow him to see out his contract, and with no new deal on the table, several clubs are reportedly circling the former Atletico Madrid star.

An exclusive report from Caught Offside claims that at least five clubs have already shown strong interest in Partey.

The report names Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Al Hilal, and Al Ahli as potential suitors, all closely monitoring his situation. These clubs are prepared to make a move if it becomes clear that Partey will leave Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s future remains a touchy subject because we are in a dilemma over the midfielder.

His quality is undoubted, but his fitness problems mean we probably will be smart not to rely too much on him after this season.

