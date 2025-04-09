Clubs are lining up to sign Arsenal loanee in the summer after fine season

Nuno Tavares has been out on loan from Arsenal since 2022 after struggling to settle at the Emirates. The left-back has spent this season on loan at Lazio, where he has been enjoying fantastic form for a club he seems to be thriving at. His performances in Italy have certainly caught the attention of many, including Arsenal, as they are now in a position to make the most of his successful spell away from London.

For Arsenal, this is promising news, as it means Lazio could either make his move permanent or another club could sign him at the end of the season. This would allow the Gunners to recoup some of the money they originally spent on him when they brought him to the club from Benfica. Tavares’ time away from the Premier League has shown that he can still perform at a high level, and his good form will likely lead to a permanent move elsewhere.

Despite his recent performances, Arsenal have made significant progress in the transfer market, strengthening various areas of their squad. Replacing Tavares and other underperforming players has been part of this process, and as such, the club has no intention of bringing him back into the fold. While his form in Italy is commendable, Arsenal remain firm in their decision that Tavares is no longer in their plans. No matter how well he performs on loan, he will not be offered another chance at the Emirates.

As the season draws to a close, Arsenal are hoping to make some money from his signature. Several clubs have been linked with Tavares, with FC Internews reporting that teams such as Inter Milan, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest are among those keeping tabs on the Portuguese defender. Lazio currently have an obligation to make the move permanent, but the growing interest from other clubs could potentially spark further negotiations.

Arsenal now have a solid squad and more than enough options at left-back, so Tavares’ good performances are ultimately for his own benefit. His future will likely lie elsewhere, and Arsenal will not be reconsidering him for their squad.