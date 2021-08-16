Clubs cool interest in Arsenal target after his recent injury

Renato Sanches is a transfer target for Arsenal, but they had only a slim chance of signing him because of the other clubs who also wanted him.

The Gunners had been keen to win the race regardless and a recent development might afford them the chance to do exactly that.

Tuttomercatoweb says he suffered a meniscus injury which ruled him out of Lille’s last league game.

He is set to undergo a scan today that will reveal the extent of the injury.

The report claims that the injury has forced his other suitors like Liverpool and Barcelona to cool their interest in him for now.

It remains unclear when he will return from this layoff, but this might be Arsenal’s best chance to sign him.

It is never a smart thing to sign a player that is injured, but Sanches is a good player and should return from this injury in just as good shape as prior to the injury.

If he won’t be out for long, Arsenal could benefit greatly from having him in their squad for this season.

The Gunners have been in the market for midfield reinforcements, but they are struggling to sign the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Martin Odegaard so far.