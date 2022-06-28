Club’s general manager insists they don’t have to sell Arsenal target

Lens’ General Manager, Arnaud Pouille, says they don’t have to sell Arsenal target, Seko Fofana.

The midfielder was one of the finest performers in the French top flight last season, and the Gunners want to add him to their squad.

They remain keen to make their group stronger than it is now, and he could be one of their summer arrivals.

Ligue 1 is not as rich as the Premier League, and clubs in the competition should ideally be keen to sell to their counterparts in England.

However, Lens seem to be in great financial health. That means they don’t have to sell any player if they don’t want to, and Pouille reiterates that as Arsenal is linked with Fofana.

He tells La Voix du Nord:

“Overall, it remains very stable. For the moment, (our key players) are here.

“(Fofana and Doucoure) are in the squad. We are not under a financial obligation to sell. We did it last year, and now we are in a position for two years where we do not have this obligation. If some players have a great opportunity (then we may sell).”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although they don’t have to sell, Lens will likely listen to offers for their key men, and that is a positive sign for Arsenal.

The Gunners have added Fabio Vieira to their midfield, but Albert Sambi Lokonga hasn’t been good enough since he joined the club, and Fofana could do a better job than him at the Emirates.

