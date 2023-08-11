Clubs in Belgium and Netherlands are circling Arsenal youngster

Amario Cozier-Duberry is emerging as a promising prospect on the verge of breaking into Arsenal’s first team, making it imperative for the club to secure his continued commitment.

Arsenal has a tradition of promoting talented young players who demonstrate their capabilities and potential to excel at the senior level. However, this summer, the club has focused on recruiting established players in an effort to narrow the gap between them and the top of the Premier League standings.

This emphasis on bringing in experienced players could potentially limit the opportunities available for promising youngsters to earn first-team minutes. This situation raises concerns about the potential departure of Cozier-Duberry.

At just 18 years of age, Cozier-Duberry stands out as one of Arsenal’s most promising academy products. Having joined the Hale End Academy at the age of 14, his development is seen as an investment for the club’s future success.

Reports from Standard Sports indicate that several clubs from the Netherlands, including Sparta Rotterdam, PSV Eindhoven, and Vitesse Arnhem, are keeping an eye on Cozier-Duberry. Additionally, Gent from Belgium has also expressed interest in securing his signature.

In response, Arsenal is taking proactive measures to ensure they do not lose the talented teenager. The club is reportedly engaged in discussions to offer Cozier-Duberry a new contract, underlining their commitment to his development and their desire to retain his services. This strategic move highlights Arsenal’s determination to nurture their homegrown talent and maintain a strong foundation for the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not want to lose our youth talents because they are very important to the overall well-being of the club.

If they develop into top players, we benefit just as it is with Bukayo Saka and if there is no space for them in our squad, we can sell them for a fee.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…