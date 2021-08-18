Club’s insistence on a cash-only deal has forced Arsenal to walk away from top transfer target

Arsenal has finally given up on signing James Maddison this summer after Leicester City rejected their latest offer for him.

The Gunners have been targeting the Englishman as Mikel Arteta desperately looks to add new players to his squad in this transfer window.

One position they need to strengthen is their midfield and that is why they have been linked with the likes of Maddison and Martin Odegaard.

Maddison is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and his experience in the competition means Arsenal would sign a player that will need less time to get up to speed if he joins.

However, Leicester City has shown that it takes a lot of money to sign any of their players and they have been playing hardball with Arsenal over selling Maddison.

The Gunners had been confident that they will get their man with a player-plus-cash offer.

Football Insider says their latest offer involves cash plus Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, yet the Foxes have turned it down.

The report claims Leicester has told the Gunners that they will accept only cash to sell the former Norwich City man.

The Gunners will now look to complete the transfer of Odegaard, but Maddison has more Premier League experience than the Norwegian.