Clubs line up to sign exciting Arsenal youngster on loan

Arsenal could send Folarin Balogun away from the club on loan again in this transfer window.

The young striker is currently a part of the club’s squad for preseason, but he is likely to struggle to get regular playing time when the season kicks off fully.

He spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Middlesbrough and he was impressive in the few games he played for them.

Arsenal has added Gabriel Jesus to their squad and they have also handed a new deal to Eddie Nketiah.

This means he will be the third choice if he stays and a number of clubs want to take him on loan.

Sky Sports Transfer Centre reveals that he is the subject of interest from clubs in the Championship where he played last season.

However, they are not alone and he might even leave England because he also has interest from German clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun needs to keep playing senior team football regularly after his stint away in the Championship last season.

He needs to build on that, and if we cannot guarantee him playing time, then the best option is to allow him to leave to another club temporarily.

Hopefully, he will join a team that will help him to explode.