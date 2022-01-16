Clubs point an accusing finger at the Premier League because of Arsenal

Premier League clubs are accusing the EPL of bias after they agreed to postpone Arsenal’s match against Tottenham, according to Mirror Sports.

The Gunners had asked for the match to be called off because they didn’t have enough players to fulfil the fixture, partly because of covid.

However, the report says only Martin Odegaard has the infectious disease which is one reason Spurs and other EPL clubs are furious.

It claims they believe the rules are not being applied the same way with every club.

Some of them, including Chelsea and Crystal Palace, have asked for their matches to get postponed, but the requests were turned down.

Clubs now believe there is some favouritism happening in the English game, and it is all because the NLD was called off.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is not surprising that some clubs feel Arsenal doesn’t deserve to get the game postponed.

The Premier League has also not covered itself in glory considering that they are not so transparent about who has covid or doesn’t at the various clubs.

However, this noise would move to another club as soon as Arsenal gets back to playing, and another game is called off.