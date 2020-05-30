Clubs told Arsenal target to be made available for upwards of €15M

Defensive Arsenal target Bruno Fuchs will be made available for a transfer this summer, according to journalist Giovani Farioli.

The 21 year-old is one of a number of defenders linked to Arsenal at present, with a host of current options believed to be leaving the club.

David Luiz is the latest to be linked with the exit door, with news emerging this week that he joined on a one-year contract last summer, and talk that an extension may not be offered. He has reiterated a wish to finish his career with former side Benfica a few times of late, and he would leave a huge gap in our side.

Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Sokratis are also said to be available in the coming window, which would leave us with just William Saliba and Calum Chambers, although a permanent deal is expected for the on-loan Pablo Mari this summer.

We could well return to Brazil for more top talent when the transfer window reopens, having also signed Gabriel Martinelli just last summer, with Bruno Fuchs supposedly linked.

The asking price of only €15 Million could well prove a steal, although if we are not alone in making an offer for his signature that price could well rise, with AC Milan also believed to be interested in his signature.

The centre-back has featured for Brazil at youth level, but after only 17 senior club appearances he is not yet in contention for the senior national side.

This could well prove an issue in obtaining a work permit, but with a place in the first-team squad this shouldn’t prove to be an issue.

How many centre-backs do we need in the first-team squad? Could Fuchs asking price prove too good to turn down?

Patrick