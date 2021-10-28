Clubs will come knocking if Arsenal places this man on the market reckons pundit

Former Arsenal man, Alan Smith, has predicted that Bernd Leno will look to leave Arsenal when the transfer window reopens in January.

The German has lost his place in the first team to summer signing Aaron Ramsdale and is now in danger of losing his place in the German national team squad.

Smith believes he would be desperate to join another club and resurrect his career soonest and he would not lack takers.

He told The Metro: ‘He’ll be down, he’ll be desperate to leave the club.

‘He is an experienced keeper. He won’t want to be a number two for any longer than he needs to be.

‘But he can’t go knocking on the manager’s door because Ramsdale has done so well.

‘He is a big personality and he has pulled off some great saves.

‘For Bernd Leno, there will be plenty of clubs after him, if he becomes a man available.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is key that Arsenal has two good senior goalkeepers in their squad and Leno has done admirably well in the Carabao Cup.

If the club can convince him to remain and also feature in the European competitions, if we qualify next season, then it would be great.

However, we cannot force him to stay and if he gets an offer from another club that promises him regular first-team football, we should release him.

It wouldn’t be easy to sign a top goalkeeper when he knows he would only be a backup at the Emirates.

I hope Leno stays, but he is honestly better than being a second choice at Arsenal.