Clues to be found in the betting of possible Arsenal transfer deals in January

As the January transfer window is now in full flow, I am very surprised that there hasn’t been more Arsenal transfer rumours flying around, especially as we are desperately in need of a midfielder right now, and are expected to be losing at least two of our strikers (if not three) in the summer.

One of the most quoted players that is said to be on our radar is Barcelona’s outcast midfielder Philippe Coutinho, but currently Aston Villa are the very hot favourites to sign the ex-Liverpool man, with Arsenal as third favourites behind Villa and Newcastle.

Strangely enough Arsenal are the favourites to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin if he doesn’t stay at Everton, but as he has been out with a long-term injury I would consider that most unlikely right now.

Pepe appears to be clearly out of favour with Arteta, but I don’t think I remember even one rumour about the possibility of him leaving, but Newcastle are quoted as the favourites to sign him in January, with West Ham and Everton also cited as suitors.

Arsenal are priced around 10/1 to see the return of Oxlade-Chamberlain if he leaves Liverpool, but I doubt any of us could see that happening, can you?

Eddie Nketiah was thought to be on his way to Crystal Palace, but the bookies don’t even mention the Eagles, and only have Newcastle (of course!), Leeds and West Ham in the betting for his signature this month. I, personally, am pretty sure he will be leaving on a free in June, unless he plays regularly in the second half of the season.

Lastly, we keep hearing many rumours about Dusan Vlahovic coming to Arsenal, but the betting suggests that Tottenham and Man City are just as likely, if not more, to bag him in the end, but for me that arrival looks the most likely of all the deals mentioned here.

So, honestly, there are very few clues in the betting markets to suggest that Arsenal are close to signing anyone!