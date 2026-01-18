“Clutching at straws” Steven Gerrard sends a message to Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty for Ola Aina’s handball during their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest. The match ended in a goalless draw, meaning the decision not to award a spot kick proved to be a defining moment in a game where fine margins played a decisive role.

Forest also appealed for a penalty of their own during the contest, but Arsenal believe their claim was far more convincing. Dropping two points in such circumstances has added frustration, particularly as the Gunners are under pressure to return to winning ways as quickly as possible. At this stage of the season, every decision carries added significance.

Arteta highlights fine margins

Arsenal did have other opportunities to score and secure victory, and there is no certainty that they would have converted a penalty had it been awarded. Even so, Arteta remains focused on the principle of the decision rather than the hypothetical outcome. He believes that moments like these can shape title races and that his side deserved the chance to take the lead from the spot.

The Arsenal manager understands that success at the highest level often hinges on small details. While missed chances in open play were also a factor, he views the handball incident as one that should have been punished. From his perspective, consistency in officiating is essential, particularly when results are so finely balanced.

Gerrard urges perspective

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard offered a more measured assessment, suggesting Arsenal should not dwell on the decision. Speaking via Metro Sport, he acknowledged there was an argument to be made, but felt the incident was not as clear-cut as some suggested.

“I think there’s a shout there, I don’t think it’s as clear as Mikel Arteta is saying, I don’t think it’s blatant and clear, especially in real time from the referee’s point of view.

“I think you’ve got to be careful that you’re not clutching at straws a little bit because that’s not the reason why they haven’t got maximum points today.

“The reason is because they were very wasteful in the first half and the keeper has made a world-class save.”

Gerrard’s comments underline the view that Arsenal’s own inefficiency played a major role. While the penalty debate will continue, the focus for the Gunners must now shift towards converting chances and securing results in the matches ahead.