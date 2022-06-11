C’mon Arsenal – Prove your ambition by getting Gnabry and Jesus

I’m often called negative so yet again will give Arsenal the chance to prove me wrong.
If we sign Jesus and Gnabry this window I will be delighted and will say the Kroenke Family have shown ambition.
Yet anyone who follows the Gunners transfer policy over the years knows how things normally turn out.
We negotiate with a target all summer haggling over the odd few million.
Enough time for Adidas shirts to be sold because customers listen to the rumours.
As we are indecisive, the moment a Chelsea or Liverpool are linked with a player, the very next day a deal is confirmed.
When we miss out on our first-choice targets because another team is willing to pay the asking price, we have zero plan B.
We start the season not prepared and spend the last few hours of August panic buying.
This isn’t okay.
Edu gets paid a lot of money to recruit and improve our squad.
He’s known since January that Balogun would be our only striker under contract come June.
That’s months for him and Arteta to make a shortlist.
That’s their job.
Make zero mistake, neither hesitated when it came to their own pay rise.
Why I so want to be proven wrong is that I truly think Jesus and Gnabry would be perfect for us.
Both meet the profile of player we should be investing in.
In 2022, we don’t have one single world class player at the club.
That’s how far we have regressed.
While the club made a conscious decision to build around youth, calling 5th progress, and hoping we might develop a star, wasn’t what we were promised when we left Highbury.
So, if our owners are serious about us returning to being title contenders (January proves they are not) then they should recognise that the likes of Saka and Smith Rowe now need help.
The current version of us can’t compete for the very best, but we can be creative.
Jesus and Gnabry are not world class but are still at an age where they could be.
Jesus hasn’t looked out of place at the Etihad but how would he react if he were suddenly the main man, every week?
Both would instantly make our first 11 better and they seem captures that are realistic.
Arteta is thought of highly at Man City, Guardiola is his mentor and friend and not a character who would stand in a player’s way if they truly wanted to move.
In other words, the Champions are open to selling and 40-50 million is reasonable.
In Germany, we know Gnabry has told Bayern he doesn’t want to extend his contract and he’s on a salary we can match.
For 100 million you can get both.
A chance to live in London, to be the face of a famous club with a huge fan base and a proud history …. you can make Arsenal an exciting proposition.
The danger of waiting too long is other suitors could come along.
That could be happening already with Chelsea and Real Madrid sniffing around Jesus.
Two clubs who can offer perks that we can’t.
So come on Arsenal, prove me wrong….
Dan Smith
I’m not sure we can fit both in the same team. If we can get gnabry, we should, but it doesn’t seem likely (we should know already if there’s any possibility), if not, jesus is a really good forward who would improve us.
I think we should focus on GM and Saka as our starting wide forwards, they are both top quality but need to improve their consistency. A top class CF will help a lot in that regard imo
Martinelli is not good enough. Even Nketiah is better than him but he’s had less consistent minutes as a starter. We have academy players that will soon surpass him too. Saka is the chance creating type whereas Martinelli is the goalscoring type. He is not a natural born goalscorer or a world class finisher. Gnabry as a youngster was even better yet had less hype.
My eyes started bleeding when i read that Nketiah is better than Martinelli.
Martinelli is very good but overrated. Nketiah is superior in every way but has played less consistently. Martinelli can’t even play as a striker the way Nketiah can despite being of a similar size.
kev, talk about being a lone wolf , with THAT bizarre opinion. Good luck with trying to get even ONE GOONER TO AGREE WITH YOU.
YOU WILL NEED IT!
I like to be fair to every player and detest sentimental views. I do not jump onto cheap bandwagons and only judge players from the eye test. On that basis, Nketiah has the superior individual qualities but is judged based on his past where he was not even a starter.
Fully agree Jesus and Gnarby would fit in perfectly and would take Arsenal to another level.
I seriously doubt Gnarby would accept to join Arsenal though. He’s a star at Bayern, only ManCity or Real Mardid can get him I would think. Let’s hope I’m wrong!
Gabriel is massively overrated. With such signings it will be difficult for Arsenal to compete with City and Liverpool over a period. If we really want to challenge next season we can but the types of signings we make delays our progress by seasons.
Still need solid CM as well
We don’t “need” either of them. We missed CL football by 3 goals not 30. We already have 72million Pepe, Nketiah Martinelli Marquinos Biereth Azeez and Balogun who between them can easily score an extra 25 goals to get us 3rd place at least and cost 120 million less in transfer fees and salaries. Jesus for 15m or less and 50k p/w max. Gnabry for free and 30k p/w max otherwise no. Our top goal scorers last year were ESR and Saka who both cost less than a litre of milk. Stop throwing money at it. Use the academy players only.
So we were three points away from what should be the minimum requirement and your happy with that
Plus where evidence is they can all easily score 25 goals ?
Gnabry, Jesus, Tielemans can make us a threat to any opponent and we go out there to get the immediate and strong back up for our left and right footed defenders to support Tienie and Tomiyasu then we would be good to go come August. I feel disgusted by people Who waste a lot of time talking without action. Edu and Kroekes please 🙏🥺 react.
We need action!
It all comes down to our style of play, Jesus will never convert the 2 million crosses we put in. Hes just not physically the guy we need.
Where does Serge play rw? Lw? Cf? Same issue he had all those years ago, our current options in those positions are more likely to play over him.
Please Arteta or Edu, sign game changers, people who will make a diff in tight games where space is at a premium. Not mates, not unhappy players.
Man City got the 21-year-old towering Haaland for £51.2m. So Jesus should cost £35m maximum, especially since he just got one year left on his contract and we’ve got similar CF in Nketiah/ Balogun
All teams above us have got or been signing tall CFs as their main men:
– Man City : Haaland
– Liverpool : Nunez
– Chelsea : Havertz and Lukaku
– Spurs : Kane and Kulusevski
Man City and Liverpool just had a quite successful season without that CF type, yet they’re still diversifying their attacks. If Arsenal would like to prove their ambition, they should’ve chased someone like Havertz
It’s like as a fanbase we are just being naive or plain blind to see what actually works in this league.
There are soo many physically imposing strikers we can get but the Jesus train is on full pelt. We have flo, we have eddie, time for due diligence and get what the team doesnt have. Every team above has this option.
For me Jesus + Tielemans are the first signings I want to see. Another striker / forward is still needed but I’m not sure Gnabry is the right one.
So the window is now officially open so we have plenty of time to get things right … but has the club learnt from the failure to secure a top 4 position in the easiest season to do that in several years … i have my doubts … the failure is not difficult to explain Spurs brought in a top flight manager and made a couple of quality signings … while we got rid of our one quality striker entered a futile chase for a replacement and then watched a novice manager fail to navigate the last 20 games of season with a consistently wining formula … so far we have spent time securing a third rate striker on ridiculous wages which will make him impossible to get rid of and possibly deter others from coming and taken a punt on another youthful Brazilian … meanwhile man utd have put in bids for Frankie de jong and Nunez the kind of quality players we desperately need … xhaka is still in the squad as is Pepe … so 2 months to go rumors are flying .. as is always the case with Arsenal … but no clear idea what we are trying to do
No matter how tough situation mighty be, but we should never consider our x players back, let’s move on from them and gnabry won’t change anything at arsenal. We know where we need to fix.
A few days ago some folks were poking jibes and fun at our gaffer for being linked to GJ. When Tuchel throws his hat in the ring, overnight GJ is a must have. Even the wind balloon will not change its direction so fast. As for the transfers, Stan was always there and will remain committed to our cause and I fully trust Mikel and his process to make us great once again.
So Dan, it seems “you are often called negative”! I wonder why that is!! Perhaps you can tell us all!!