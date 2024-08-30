C’mon Arsenal, sign a quality striker now please

Is it time for every Arsenal fan to make a noise (on the internet, using the hashtag #Arsenal_sign_a_forward) about how the club has to sign a quality attacking player before the transfer window closes?
After missing out on the Premier League title by a whisker, the club was linked with true level-raisers who could give us an advantage over City going into the window. With the signings of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino, Arsenal has laid the groundwork for dominance over opponents.
However, with Eddie Nketiah, Fabio Vieira, and Emile Smith Rowe departing, as well as suspicions surrounding Reiss Nelson, Arteta’s attacking options will be severely limited between now and the winter transfer window. Arsenal cannot close the window without signing a talented forward.
If they don’t, I’m sure we’ll be asking ourselves that question in the coming months. Bloggers will be quick to point out how much better this Arsenal team would have been if they’d taken the offer to sign Kingsley Coman, Simon Adingra, Victor Osimhen (who could be available for €65 million), or even Sterling (or Mykhailo Mudryk) on loan.
Arsenal has successfully navigated the transfer window, balancing the amounts spent on incomings against outgoings. That, combined with the fact that even if Arteta’s budget was £200 million, he still has over £50 million to spend while remaining on the safe side with PSR, suggests that Arsenal can brighten our transfer deadline with a striker signing.
So, as a Gooner, what would you please ask Edu and Arteta before Friday night’s transfer deadline if not to sign an attacker?
Jack A
There’s something very spoiled and entitled about posts like this. “Please, buy someone, anyone!” It’s like my son at a gift shop at the end of a day out. Just wanting to buy anything for the sake of it. Someone might come in, or it may not happen. The squad is in a good place for the most part.
We really do need to sign a quality forward looking at Jesus and Nelson’s injury records. This would also help if Odegard got injured, Havertz would slot in effortlessly in the no.10 position easing the load on Nwaneri.
The GK situation seems to be sorted out with Neto coming in as a 2nd GK and Hilson was our 3rd choice last season and his still around. Really no need to buy a new GK with Hein still on loan.
If you look at it Arsenal hasn’t spent a cent on their transfer budget this season, it’s been 1 in 1 out.
Too late for any quality, isn’t it. Unless we can snare Nico Williams, wouldn’t it be be to sit the next 24 hours out and just go with what we have. If George Graham could win his second league title backed mostly by a stingy defence, then Arteta with better players had a chance, although it’s a stronger league now.
I don’t think we have the funds for one .
Should have gone all out for sesko at the start of the window .
Sesko would have been class but i dont think he was brave enough to make the leap yet.
interesting the photo used for this article isn’t a striker, that aside the striker frenzy is in fans heads only, but not Edu/Arteta’s, the marquee big name striker is just not coming this window and never was
this window has been an extremely good one, Calafiori and Merino are high quality players strengthening our left side which was our weakness last season, Raya was last season recruit really but top class, and at the other end Edu has shifted pretty much everyone that needed moving on
if anything may be a bit short in midfield still but at same time that is path for academy players
so if anything hopefully a right winger today, but not pictured Coman
Mykhailo mudryk name is not acceptable here pls, I have said it several times here that edu n Arteta will not sign us a forward no9 they’ll rather upgrade the attacker instead,it is the decision they have made when his prefer no9 sign extension contract at lepzeig.Woe to them if they refuse to buy us a striker,the attacker suppose to have arrived instead of all these panick buy of unwanted n unreliable players they are negotiating on deadline day
Bakayoko!
Jimenez!
We dont sign players for the fun of it under this regime. They’ve got to be right for us. So this infantile clamour to sign just anyone is ridiculous to me. If it doesn’t happen we’ll be just fine. No doom and gloom here
I’m afraid Martinelli won’t cut it this season, I want Kingsley Coman to come and play on the left wing! If not then Trossard should be given at least a 10 game clean run on the left before it’s given back to Martinelli.
Thing is though…who?
Toney – poor attitude
Gyokryes – Too expensive for 1 gd season
Sterling – wants guarnteed games, high wages
Coman – injury prone
Osimhen – injury prone, 1 gd season, expensive
Williams – didn’t want to move and stayed
Sesko – didn’t want to move and stayed
Given the club have done great every window since Tets took over…They obviously don’t think there is any value in the market and won’t just blow money for the sake of it. Frustrating that Williams and Sesko didn’t want to leave but I’d rather we navigated that and try again next season rather than blow money on lesser quality now.
Our expenditure from last and previous seasons is constraining us. I would have preferred missing out on Havertz last season, even if it meant finishing third or fourth, in favor of going all out for a complete striker this summer. I believe Arteta and Edu have learned from this experience, which is why they are opting for a loan deal for Neto while waiting for a quality goalkeeper. They are likely also planning to pursue a top striker like Sesko or Gyokeres in the next window, rather than settling for another expensive incomplete player.
According to Fabrizio, Sterling is a discussion at Arsenal. Hopefully it’s just a loan and Chelsea would cover part of his salary (£320k/ wk) otherwise we would be bailing them out of their problems 😭😭😭
Oyamu, Why do you even give “Fabrizio” the time of day? The guy is a rumour mongering Charleton . Pure Fake news. Trust your own instincts. Sterling has nothing to offer Arsenal. Unless we have one of our dire injury seasons. But what a poor plan B. The guy should be thinky of going to the States or JLeague.
Arsenal is going for Sterling, believe it or not
@Joe Sterling romour gathering pace, some Jornos even reporting he has spoken to Mikel but Arsenal haven’t proceeded, just being discussed internally.
I must say Sterling to Arsenal looks likely every minute now, I just hope it’s nothing permanent
No, we won’t be asking ourselves the question in the coming months, but we will have something to conveniently blame it on and state “I told you so” every time a match doesn’t go as planned.
I don’t follow that argument. Arsenal are light on strikers assuming Eddie leaves and Jesus doesn’t have a career-changing fitness transformation. We’re still in the window to obtain one – although it’s getting very late. If a striker can be brought in, then surely it’s sensible to do so.
It isn’t a question of “I told you so”, it’s taking advantage of an opportunity (a transfer window) to rectify a weakness in the squad as it enters Arsenal’s more important season for years.
If come next May Arsenal do fall short because the striker issue wasn’t addressed now, I suggest it’s more likely to be a question of “if only…” not “I told you so”.
What quality sticker? Osimhen maybe. Trust edu and Arteta if there was one we would of signed or tried to sign already.
Possibly, but not if they are (still) waiting on the sale of Eddie to go through first. After all, if that doesn’t happen (and it didn’t when Olympic Marseille, Bournemouth and Forest were involved) then Arsenal would run the risk of adding another striker while retaining Eddie (and his wages).