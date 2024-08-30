C’mon Arsenal, sign a quality striker now please

Is it time for every Arsenal fan to make a noise (on the internet, using the hashtag #Arsenal_sign_a_forward) about how the club has to sign a quality attacking player before the transfer window closes?

After missing out on the Premier League title by a whisker, the club was linked with true level-raisers who could give us an advantage over City going into the window. With the signings of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino, Arsenal has laid the groundwork for dominance over opponents.

However, with Eddie Nketiah, Fabio Vieira, and Emile Smith Rowe departing, as well as suspicions surrounding Reiss Nelson, Arteta’s attacking options will be severely limited between now and the winter transfer window. Arsenal cannot close the window without signing a talented forward.

If they don’t, I’m sure we’ll be asking ourselves that question in the coming months. Bloggers will be quick to point out how much better this Arsenal team would have been if they’d taken the offer to sign Kingsley Coman, Simon Adingra, Victor Osimhen (who could be available for €65 million), or even Sterling (or Mykhailo Mudryk) on loan.

Arsenal has successfully navigated the transfer window, balancing the amounts spent on incomings against outgoings. That, combined with the fact that even if Arteta’s budget was £200 million, he still has over £50 million to spend while remaining on the safe side with PSR, suggests that Arsenal can brighten our transfer deadline with a striker signing.

So, as a Gooner, what would you please ask Edu and Arteta before Friday night’s transfer deadline if not to sign an attacker?

Jack A

