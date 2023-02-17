C’mon Arteta, Surely Martinelli needs to be replaced by Trossard against Aston Villa?

Prior to the Manchester City game, there were calls for Arteta to make one or two changes to his starting lineup. Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli were the most pronounced subjects to be dropped.

Against Manchester City, Arteta went on to drop White for Tomiyasu. The Japanese international’s error that led to De Bruyne’s goal may have raised questions about his decision to start over White, but that’s a discussion for another day.

Can we discuss Gabriel Martinelli? Many people have asked this week: Does the Brazilian need a break? Jamie O’Hara stated on talkSPORT, as cited by HITC Sport, after Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to City that the winger needs a rest.

“He has gone off the boil,” O’Hara says. “And I am a huge fan of Martinelli.”

Arteta now has a capable replacement for Martinelli thanks to the £27 million acquisition of Leandro Trossard. Trossard had already scored seven goals in 16 games for Brighton before scoring four minutes after replacing Martinelli last weekend. Arteta has already mentioned how much of a “livewire” he is.

“We took Gabi off for Leo because when Leo’s in those spaces, he’s so good,” said Arteta after the Brentford game.

“He’s so composed, he’s constantly faking movements, playing forwards, he’s got a smell for where the ball is going to land, and we believe it was the right choice to get him on today.”

If Trossard does not start against Villa, what was the point of bringing him in? Aston Villa will not be an easy game, as they have been performing well under Unai Emery. Other than that, the former Arsenal player will have a point to prove against Arsenal, a club many who sympathise with him think he wasn’t given enough time at the helm at Arsenal.

Darren N

