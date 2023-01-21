Coach admits he is unhappy to lose Arsenal target

The manager of Spezia admits he is pleased Jakub Kiwior has earned a big-money move to Arsenal but insists he is not happy to lose the defender.

Kiwior is set to join Arsenal on a long-term deal after the Gunners swooped for the Poland World Cup star in a surprising transfer.

Mikel Arteta’s side is getting bolstered ahead of a tough second half of the season while Spezia has lost a key part of their team.

Speaking about the Pole’s departure, Luca Gotti said via Football Italia:

“I am very happy for Kiwior and this opportunity he created for himself. It is also the biggest sale in Spezia’s history and I imagine the club is happy with that too.

“However, I cannot be happy with it. There are coaches who constantly complain and ask for reinforcements, that is not me, but I am often in a situation where my clubs sell at a big profit. That doesn’t mean the players who arrive to replace them are worse, they are merely less ready to deliver.

“It is frustrating for a coach, as when you work to build them up, you then don’t get to enjoy the fruits of your labour, as they are sold and you press the reset button.”

Kiwior was a key player for his former club and we can understand why the manager will miss the defender.

Hopefully, he will live up to the expectations at the Emirates now he has made a major career step up.

The current Arsenal team has some top defenders and Kiwior must be prepared to work really hard to earn a spot on the team.

His arrival means Rob Holding is probably in his last season at the Emirates because the Englishman is likely to struggle for game time.

