Coach defends Arsenal’s youngster after he missed decisive penalty

Ethan Nwaneri endured a painful evening as Toulouse eliminated Olympique Marseille from the French Cup following a dramatic penalty shootout.

Marseille had been widely tipped to lift the trophy, which would have marked their first title since 2012. They produced a competitive display, yet Toulouse repeatedly responded to setbacks. After normal time concluded at 2-2, neither side was able to find a winner during extra time, forcing the contest to be settled from the penalty spot.

Shootout Drama Decides Semi-Final

Each team converted and missed efforts during the initial sequence of five penalties, sending the shootout into sudden death. With the pressure mounting, Nwaneri stepped forward to take a decisive kick. The teenager appeared composed as he approached the ball, but he ultimately ballooned his effort over the crossbar, despite the goalkeeper having dived in the opposite direction.

That miss handed Toulouse progression to the final and brought visible anguish for the young midfielder, who broke down in tears as teammates gathered to console him on the pitch.

Beye Offers Public Support

Habib Beye, recently appointed as Marseille manager following the departure of Roberto de Zerbi, has shown faith in Nwaneri by granting him opportunities since taking charge. After the defeat, he defended his players and acknowledged the emotional toll of the moment.

Speaking as quoted by the Metro, Beye said, ‘Then there’s the story of the game. Unfortunately for Leo [Balerdi] and Ethan [Nwaneri], they missed.’

‘They’re the ones most affected tonight, but that’s how it is,’ he added.

‘It’s simply unfortunate that this technical skill that, at that moment in the game and at that moment in the competition, was not mastered.’