Coach heaps praise on Arsenal man for his character and personality

Sporting Club manager Rui Borges has spoken with admiration about Viktor Gyokeres, despite the manner in which the striker forced a transfer to Arsenal during the most recent summer window.

Gyokeres enjoyed a remarkable two-year spell at Sporting, where he was central to their success. The Swedish forward scored close to 100 goals across two campaigns, helping the club secure back-to-back league titles. His impact ensured he was regarded as one of the most influential players in Portuguese football during that period.

When the opportunity arose to move to Arsenal, however, Gyokeres was determined to leave. His departure was far from straightforward, as Sporting resisted the transfer, and the player resorted to going on strike to force the move. While such actions can sometimes damage a player’s legacy, Borges has made it clear that he holds no ill feelings towards his former striker.

Borges Praises Gyokeres’ Character

Reflecting on the transfer and the player’s conduct, Borges stressed that Gyokeres’ behaviour as a person remained exemplary even during a turbulent period. Speaking to O’Jogo, he said:

“Very honestly I didn’t expect anything else from him in his acknowledgements. As a human being he is a very balanced and sensible person. A little apart from what is natural to happen in the market. Outside of being a player and the transfer market, he is a very balanced person, very humble, very friendly. I didn’t expect anything else from him.”

Borges’ comments suggest that, while Gyokeres’ exit from Sporting was controversial, his character and professionalism away from the negotiations remain deeply respected.

Arsenal’s New Striker

Since joining Arsenal, Gyokeres has made an encouraging start to life in north London. His powerful style of play and eye for goal have already given supporters reason to be optimistic about his long-term contribution. Expectations are naturally high given his record in Portugal, and the Gunners will look to him to provide consistent goals as the season progresses.

For Borges, the focus is not on how Gyokeres left but rather on the qualities he displayed throughout his time in Lisbon. His praise underlines the striker’s legacy as both a key player and a respected individual.

