Coach reveals the secret to Balogun’s impressive form

Folarin Balogun has been in superb form as he spends time on loan at Reims this season and the striker’s secret has been revealed.

The New York-born youngster has been an ambitious player and threatened to leave Arsenal at the end of his last deal for lack of game time before the club convinced him to sign an extension.

Personal trainer and coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst has now revealed the striker’s camp contacted him for some personalised training which is benefiting the Ligue 1 loanee now.

He tells The Sun: “I was contacted by his agent, Flo was looking for some additional work during the off-season.

“We did an intensive programme over the summer, working on shooting, finishing, in-and-around the box, lots of quality one v one movement, lots of one v one tactics, but mainly that high-volume of quality repetition.

“I created lots of challenging practices for him to score goals that transfer to game situations.

“He took that all with him to France – where he has been flying at Reims.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has one of the best mindsets we have seen from a young footballer, which is paying off for him now.

The striker could end this term as the leading scorer in France, which means we must prepare to make him a key member of our squad or offload him in the summer because Balogun would not want a bench role again.

The club’s plan for him remains unclear and we probably should allow him to spend another season on loan at Reims to keep developing.

