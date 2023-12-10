Coach tells his club to sign Thomas Partey next month

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk is eager to add Thomas Partey to his squad in the second half of the season. The midfielder has spent much of the current season sidelined at Arsenal, and it is anticipated that this may be his final campaign at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side is growing frustrated with Partey’s frequent absences, prompting them to seek a replacement either in January or the upcoming summer transfer window. However, Arsenal may not have to wait until the end of the season to part ways with the midfielder.

During the summer, reports were linking Partey with a move away, with clubs such as Juventus and those from Saudi Arabia expressing interest in securing his signature. Despite the speculations, Partey remained at the Emirates but struggled with various injuries.

As Arsenal prepares for his potential departure, Turkish outlet Takvim reveals that Okan Buruk has urged Galatasaray to make an offer for Partey in the coming weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Gala makes an offer for his signature, we have to accept because we are already going about our season without him.

If he leaves for a decent fee, we can even sign a better replacement for him before the transfer window closes.

However, we know that we may not get a good fee from his departure and will have to invest more to replace him.

