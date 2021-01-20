Coaches at Arsenal disagree with manager over midfielder decision

Arsenal are claimed to be considering selling Lucas Torreira, but the coaches are supposedly against such a deal.

The midfielder is currently on loan with Atletico Madrid in La Liga, but he hasn’t picked up as much first-team football as had been expected, and the Gunners are now looking into whether to continue with that agreement.

While it is being mooted that we could cut his spell with the Atleti short and send him out on loan again, there is supposedly interest in a permanent move for his signature.

Mikel Arteta is said to be open to such a move, but The Mirror claims that his coaching staff do not agree.

I’m not sure if they are just reading between the lines of Dharmesh Sheth’s comments on Sky Sports, where he states that the player is ‘very well liked’ by the players and coaching staff at the club.

I personally would love to see Torreira return to the club this month and return to form alongside Thomas Partey, as that partnership could well be deadly.

The Uruguayan thoroughly impressed when he arrived in North London initially, and I don’t see why he couldn’t return to form given a chance.

Would Torreira be an improvement on Elneny, Ceballos or Xhaka?

Patrick