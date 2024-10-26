Coaching is “not a massive interest” for Arsenal Women’s Aussie striker Caitlin Foord

I’m sure you’ve heard allegations of women football players demanding equal pay, claiming it’s unfair that men are receiving higher salaries. We’ve seen Leah Williamson suggest that she might look to be a career woman after retiring, a point we highlighted in our piece: “I’m not earning enough to retire after my playing career” says Lionesses captain & Arsenal Women star.

Having said that, you might be curious about what our Gunner Women stars might end up doing once they stop playing. You’d imagine some will have to consider their academic qualifications, do professional courses, and transition into career women. But I’m sure some will end up as pundits, others as coaches. Speaking of coaches, Caitlin Foord has revealed that she’s not aiming to be a head coach.

Foord feels she could be overwhelmed with the duty of dictating play as a head coach, but she could look to be an assistant coach, training certain individuals in a team like Kelly Smith is doing with them as strikers. That said, she admits that at the moment she’s not yet worked on her badges, and the interest is still not there.

“I think I’d be an assistant rather than a head coach. I’d like to have the responsibility of developing players but not the full responsibility of dictating the playing style, for instance. I’m more drawn to roles like the one Kelly Smith has with us now, where she focuses on the strikers specifically. And that’s even if I were to go into coaching! I haven’t done any of my badges yet, and right now, it’s not a massive interest.”

Following Jonas Eidevall’s exit, the senior Gunner women stars will have significantly stepped up to guide the others and support Renee Slegers’ interim reign. I’m confident that Foord, who may one day serve as an assistant, is among those who have truly guided the younger Gunners during this challenging period.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

