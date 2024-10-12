Codina ready to “go again” against Chelsea Women after poor Bayern performance

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Noemie Mouchon of Leicester City is challenged by Laia Codina of Arsenal during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Leicester City and Arsenal at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

The Arsenal versus Chelsea Women Super League clash on Saturday afternoon is one game that could shape the WSL title race. Chelsea has made a strong start in the league, securing a perfect start.

Our Gunners have found themselves in a tricky position; they have only won once, drawing twice. Though on paper those results are not that bad, the performances also haven’t been impressive; in fact, it is the performances that have Gooners worried about this team.

Expectations are high for the Gunner women to defeat the Blues, but will they succeed? Well, if they channel the Laia Codina mentality going into that game, then they may be well motivated to put up a spirited perfomance versus Chelsea and grab the London bragging rights.

After the defeat against Bayern Munich, Codina made a defiant promise to the Gooners: they’ll demonstrate what they, the Arsenal women, are capable of against Chelsea. She said: “Sticking together is what we want, of course. We came from another tough game on Sunday against Everton. Today, I think we were a better team but it went wrong. It is what it is. Football is like this. Accept that. Fresh possibilities.

“As a defender, I don’t want to go back home with five goals against me but Saturday, we are going to go again. It’s in our hands and we need to be a better team if we want to go further in the Champions League and battle for the league.

Certainly Codina is showing she’s owning up to their mistakes, saying, ‘As a defender, I don’t want to go back home with five goals against me’ is the mentality we’d want our Gunners to embrace. They need to strive for improved performances and results, refusing to settle for anything less.

A win versus Chelsea will surely turn things around. This victory could serve as the catalyst for the Arsenal women’s team to intensify their efforts in both the league and the Champions League.

COYGW!

Susan N

