Cofirmed Arsenal team to face PSV in Champions League opener

We are all waiting to see how the new “ruthless” Arteta sets out his Arsenal side to make sure we use rotation and also we make sure we get the three points. It’s obvious that the Group Stages are the best time to take risks with your squad depth, especially as we have a massive North London Derby coming up at the weekend.
But who will Arteta choose? I think he may have rested some stars against Everton so they will be fit for tonight, like Jesus and Havertz only coming on as subs, but will he really take many chances on our return to the Champions League?
Some players really can’t be rested right now, like Declan Rice, Gabriel, Ben White and Saka, who will all be desperate to play, but it is difficult to second guess Arteta right now.
So, let’s look at who Arteta has decided as his starting XI right now…..
Thats full strength team.
I expected Rambo to be back in, but Arteta has his plans I guess.. whoever starts in goal, great for us.
Let’s get this win and make I convincing. COYG
Well no surprise here our strongest team to start the campaign. Last season Arteta didn’t rotate at all apart from EL and cups which was annoying, our depth wasn’t great but even the ones available like ESR trossard didn’t get much time unless injuries. looked like he didn’t trust our bench at all.
This season we have a bigger squad to the point when injuries to Timber and Partey are not catastrophic and happy to see Arteta rotating more. Hope it continues
Will be following havertz performance more this night. Since we are pretty much back to last season starting 11, there is no excuse of team still gelling to new formation and havertz struggling along with them. If havertz gets bypassed during build up or look clueless to where he should be this will be a very bad sign.
No surprises and a predictable line up. Well perhaps Raya. Thats a contentious one.
We’ve been waiting so long……
Let’s go!!!
Excellent line up. Some predicted ones were just ridiculous.
We won’t rotate players by the bulk this season
Great Arteta as put our strongest team out available ,let’s hope we can have a proper showing this time round in Europe on the big stage ,because his record in the EL was dismal to say the least .
COYG
Lots of pressure on Havertz tonight.Let’s hope he can deliver the goods.
Gunners please give us a game to cheer and enjoy
4-3-3 formation, surprise surprise…no idea why we see some crazy predicted line-up formations on this forum
only concern is potentially overplaying injury prone Zinchenko,
and Saka while not injury prone need to keep him fresh
i wonder if a big win here might release the shackles on proper rotation because this is not sustainable for 55+ games, i.e. Saliba, Saka, Rice, Odegaard, Zinchenko, White, Martinelli playing every game until their injured…oops!
Rooting for Havertz tonight. Hope it will be his Arsenal breakthrough. I wish he will push himself more to prove himself.
Mate if Havertz can’t produce something except from 4 knock ons against this week PSV team then he has no hope .
Hopefully he hits a couple goals for everyone’s sake .
Well Zinchenko just played him the perfect ball over the top and he was completely asleep….whole defense was pushing out too so lots of time 🤦
Our Stadium is looking awesome
I’m glad Arteta has put out a strong team. Start the CL strongly rather and then make changes if it goes well
Great goal, as we return to Europe elite with a bang, Raya no surprise for me
Jesus opening that space for trossard with his run😍 that’s what we have been missing.
Trossaaaaaaaard
Another great goal from Trossard, just another reason to ask why he rarely starts EPL games.