Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Cofirmed Arsenal team to face PSV in Champions League opener

We are all waiting to see how the new “ruthless” Arteta sets out his Arsenal side to make sure we use rotation and also we make sure we get the three points. It’s obvious that the Group Stages are the best time to take risks with your squad depth, especially as we have a massive North London Derby coming up at the weekend.

But who will Arteta choose? I think he may have rested some stars against Everton so they will be fit for tonight, like Jesus and Havertz only coming on as subs, but will he really take many chances on our return to the Champions League?

Some players really can’t be rested right now, like Declan Rice, Gabriel, Ben White and Saka, who will all be desperate to play, but it is difficult to second guess Arteta right now.

So, let’s look at who Arteta has decided as his starting XI right now…..

Posted by

27 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Thats full strength team.
    I expected Rambo to be back in, but Arteta has his plans I guess.. whoever starts in goal, great for us.
    Let’s get this win and make I convincing. COYG

    Reply

  2. Well no surprise here our strongest team to start the campaign. Last season Arteta didn’t rotate at all apart from EL and cups which was annoying, our depth wasn’t great but even the ones available like ESR trossard didn’t get much time unless injuries. looked like he didn’t trust our bench at all.

    This season we have a bigger squad to the point when injuries to Timber and Partey are not catastrophic and happy to see Arteta rotating more. Hope it continues

    Reply

    1. Will be following havertz performance more this night. Since we are pretty much back to last season starting 11, there is no excuse of team still gelling to new formation and havertz struggling along with them. If havertz gets bypassed during build up or look clueless to where he should be this will be a very bad sign.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  7. Great Arteta as put our strongest team out available ,let’s hope we can have a proper showing this time round in Europe on the big stage ,because his record in the EL was dismal to say the least .
    COYG

    Reply

  11. 4-3-3 formation, surprise surprise…no idea why we see some crazy predicted line-up formations on this forum

    only concern is potentially overplaying injury prone Zinchenko,
    and Saka while not injury prone need to keep him fresh

    i wonder if a big win here might release the shackles on proper rotation because this is not sustainable for 55+ games, i.e. Saliba, Saka, Rice, Odegaard, Zinchenko, White, Martinelli playing every game until their injured…oops!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs