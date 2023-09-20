Cofirmed Arsenal team to face PSV in Champions League opener

We are all waiting to see how the new “ruthless” Arteta sets out his Arsenal side to make sure we use rotation and also we make sure we get the three points. It’s obvious that the Group Stages are the best time to take risks with your squad depth, especially as we have a massive North London Derby coming up at the weekend.

But who will Arteta choose? I think he may have rested some stars against Everton so they will be fit for tonight, like Jesus and Havertz only coming on as subs, but will he really take many chances on our return to the Champions League?

Some players really can’t be rested right now, like Declan Rice, Gabriel, Ben White and Saka, who will all be desperate to play, but it is difficult to second guess Arteta right now.

So, let’s look at who Arteta has decided as his starting XI right now…..